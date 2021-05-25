Delhi govt puts cap on oxygen cylinder transportation charges

The Delhi government has capped the charge of transportation of oxygen cylinders, an official order said on Tuesday.

According to the order, the maximum transportation cost of a B-type oxygen cylinder has been fixed at Rs 50, while for D-type and Jumbo-type, it has been capped at Rs 150 and Rs 250 per unit, respectively.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers, had capped the maximum price of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) through an order issued on September 25 last year which will remain in force till September 30, 2021.

The NPPA order had also said that the governments of state and Union Territories may be required to fix the transportation charges that would be in addition to the maximum price fixed for LMO by the ministry body.

The Delhi government had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (Transport), GNCTD to examine the price-capping of oxygen cylinders in the city by the refillers and supply of filled cylinders by dealers. The committee submitted its report on May 22 and recommended the rates to be charged as maximum transportation cost per oxygen cylinder, the order said.

The order directed Drugs Controller, Delhi and district magistrates to ensure compliance of this order by refillers and suppliers.

The Delhi High Court had also asked the city government to look into the aspect of controlling the price of oxygen cylinders, so that the price at which the cylinders are to be supplied to the consumer is fixed/capped. The HC had said that the cost should be capped after taking into account the price of the gas and other aspects.

