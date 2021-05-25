Left Menu

Gauteng Traffic Police vows to act against criminals

The arrested suspects are believed to be linked to the PRS Taxi association.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting any form of lawlessness at their nearest police stations.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Traffic Police has vowed to act against people who impersonate traffic officers.

"The law enforcement authorities will stop at nothing to ensure that those impersonating officers and taking the law into their own hands are removed from our public roads. We cannot allow road users to be held hostage by these criminals," Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said on Tuesday.

These remarks come after the Gauteng Traffic Police arrested two men, aged between 38 and 40, on Monday, in connection with the robbery, intimidation and extortion of a light-duty vehicle driver in Olievenhoutbosch.

The arrested suspects are believed to be linked to the PRS Taxi association.

"It is alleged that the suspects confiscated the driver's keys, cellphone and demanded an amount of R1 500 00 as release fee.

"The suspects were immediately intercepted following a collaborative effort by the members of Gauteng Traffic Police and the South African Police Service (SAPS) attached to the Public Transport Intervention Unit," the Gauteng Traffic Police said.

They were detained at Olievenhoutbosch and were expected to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Tuesday on charges of robbery, extortion and impersonating the duties of traffic officers.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police are concerned about growing incidents of robbery, extortion and intimidation of drivers by members attached to various taxi associations. No one has the authority to stop any vehicle on our public roads except the law enforcement agencies," Maremane said.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting any form of lawlessness at their nearest police stations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

