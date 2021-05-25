Left Menu

China's Inner Mongolia escalates crackdown on cryptomining

The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that telecommunications companies and internet firms which are engaged in cryptomining will see their business licenses revoked by regulators. It also said that authorities would introduce tougher energy-saving requirements for industrial parks, data centers and power plants that provide sites or electricity for miners.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:14 IST
China's Inner Mongolia escalates crackdown on cryptomining
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China's northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. The Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission said in the proposed rules that telecommunications companies and internet firms which are engaged in cryptomining will see their business licenses revoked by regulators.

It also said that authorities would introduce tougher energy-saving requirements for industrial parks, data centers and power plants that provide sites or electricity for miners. Inner Mongolia had already announced in March that it would end all cryptocurrency mining projects as part of efforts to meet energy efficiency targets. The measures come amid China's renewed efforts to curb speculative cryptocurrency trading.

On Saturday, a State Council committee led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading. Last week, three industry bodies banned financial and payment services to virtual currency trading, triggering a market sell-off. Inner Mongolia said it would answer calls from the State Council to further clean up the crypto mining business in a bid to purify the big data industry and prevent financial risks.

Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of the world's crypto supply. But the process, which consumes a vast amount of energy, runs counter to Beijing's goal toward carbon neutrality, some analysts say. According to Tuesday's draft rules, if big data centers and cloud computing firms take part in cryptomining, regulators would cancel any preferential policies they enjoy and force them out of Inner Mongolia's multi-lateral power trading market.

Companies and individuals raising money using cryptocurrencies would be penalized under China's anti-illegal fundraising rules, according to the draft measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispute

Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispu...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021