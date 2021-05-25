Left Menu

Eskom: power system under severe pressure

“A shortage of generation capacity, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service, has resulted in supply constraints,” the power utility explained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:28 IST
“Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system.” Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Eskom is pleading with the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is under severe pressure, which may lead to a high probability of load shedding.

While no-load shedding is expected at this point, Eskom warned that it could be forced to implement stage one or two at short notice between 5 pm and 10 pm on Tuesday evening should any further breakdowns occur.

"Your assistance in these difficult times has always made a difference. Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the usage of electricity."

However, the current outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve, as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service.

The statement said breakdowns are currently totalling 14 857MW of capacity, while another 2 20MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

"Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

