U.S. requests dispute settlement panel on Canadian dairy quotas under USMCA
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday it requested a dispute settlement panel to review a U.S. challenge to Canada's application of dairy import quotas under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.
The request marks an escalation of a U.S. complaint first lodged in December 2020, alleging that Canada was improperly allocating some of the USMCA's tariff-rate quotas on 14 dairy products, diverting a portion of them to Canadian processors and to the detriment of U.S. dairy farmers and processors.
