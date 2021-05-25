Left Menu

Over 500 children orphaned in India due to second wave of Covid

The surge in Covid cases and consequent deaths have left more than 500 children orphaned in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:47 IST
Over 500 children orphaned in India due to second wave of Covid
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The surge in Covid cases and consequent deaths have left more than 500 children orphaned in India.

As many as 577 children lost their parents due to the pandemic, as per government sources. India has crossed the death toll of 3 lakhs and is now the third country to register the highest Covid deaths after the United States of America and Brazil.

The central government has compiled data that it received through state governments and administrations of union territories. According to sources, these children are currently living with their closest relative or other family members.

The central government is constantly monitoring all these orphaned children in coordination with the state governments. For the care and well-being of such orphaned children, Rs 10 lakh has been released to each district across the country, through the Non-Institutional Child Care Fund.

However, according to sources, the central government has expressed deep concern and resentment over the fact that some institutions and individuals are constantly spreading confusion about the data of orphaned children. The government has also expressed apprehension that by trampling all the information and statistics, child trafficking is also being tried, which is being reviewed and the police have also been alerted about the matter. The government has also appealed to the common people not to spread information about any orphaned child unless there is evidence. Also, any child who has lost his / her parents should be informed about the district administration as soon as possible so that he/she can be given timely help. (ANI)

