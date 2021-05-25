Lebanon Hezbollah chief says attacks on Jerusalem mean regional war
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:50 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday any aggression on Jerusalem was an equation that meant regional war.
"When holy sites face serious threats there are no red lines," Nasrallah said in a televised speech, his first comments after the Gaza ceasefire. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan)
