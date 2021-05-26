Left Menu

Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers

Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing over 7.5% to over $2,906. Still, bitcoin is down 30% this month and has lost over 37% from its record high of almost $65,000 hit in April.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:41 IST
Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing over 7.5% to over $2,906.

Still, bitcoin is down 30% this month and has lost over 37% from its record high of almost $65,000 hit in April. It has gained over 40% this year, however. Among the drivers of bitcoin's recent slump have been fears of a crackdown in China on the emerging sector, as well as concerns over the environmental impact of bitcoin production, an energy-intensive process known as mining.

Bitcoin plumbed $30,066 last week, its lowest since January, in highly volatile trading. China's northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading.

