Cyclone Yaas: Eastern Air Command prepares for rescue, relief efforts

As the landfall process of Cyclone Yaas began on Wednesday, the Eastern Air Command has mobilised its assets to provide a quick response in affected areas.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As the landfall process of Cyclone Yaas began on Wednesday, the Eastern Air Command has mobilised its assets to provide a quick response in affected areas. "Eastern Air Command has mobilised its assets for quick response due to the damage and destruction caused by severe cyclonic storm Yaas," a statement by the Eastern Air Command said.

The Eastern Air Command has set up a Task Force and has coordinated its rescue and relief operations with the state government. "All rescue and relief operations are being co-ordinated with state government and a task force has been set up to monitor and synergise the efforts, in addition to co-ordinating with all agencies," it said.

Cyclone Yaas' landfall process started around 9 am on Wednesday morning between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha and is expected to continue for about three to four hours. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is likely to make landfall around noon. Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Wednesday said that by around 1 pm, the tail end of the cyclone is expected to be completely moving to the landmass. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

