Global oil deficit seen at 1 mln bpd, Russia's Novak says

The global oil deficit is currently seen at around 1 million barrels per day, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

He added that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group is known as OPEC+, should take into account a possible increase in oil production by Iran when considering its further steps.

