Global oil deficit seen at 1 mln bpd, Russia's Novak says
Reuters | Torzhok | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The global oil deficit is currently seen at around 1 million barrels per day, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.
He added that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group is known as OPEC+, should take into account a possible increase in oil production by Iran when considering its further steps.
