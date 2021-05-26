NGT directs CPCB to enforce guidelines for utilising effluents in irrigation

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to enforce its guidelines for utilising industrial effluents for irrigation and horticulture purposes.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the apex pollution monitoring body to execute its 2019 directions.

Advertisement

It noted that earlier direction to the CPCB, to issue guidelines for utilising effluents in irrigation and such effluents meeting the prescribed standards, were issued in September 2019 and are in public domain.

The bench however added, “Only issue is of complying with the guidelines. CPCB may look into the matter and take further remedial action in accordance with law in coordination with the state pollution control board.” The NGT had said in 2019 that no industry can be permitted to dispose treated effluents on land for irrigation, plantation or horticulture/gardening by prescribing standards applicable without assessment of adequate availability of land and impacts of such disposal on agricultural/ crops /plants and the recipient ground water.

The tribunal said that impact of precipitation levels also needs consideration while granting such approvals and zero liquid discharge needs to be considered with respect to use of effluents in the industrial processes not in terms of its disposal on land or farm.

The CPCB had later constituted an Expert Group, comprising of members from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Delhi and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi, to lay down guidelines.

The NGT's direction came while hearing an application seeking execution of its order directing remedial action for violation of environmental norms by AL-DUA Food Processing Pvt Ltd.

The plea said that a general direction vide order dated September 26, 2019 for utilisation of treated effluents in irrigation which is not happening in various slaughter houses in Agra, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Aligarh Districts. Blood mixed effluent waste water is being discharged into the drains.

Debris of meat factory is being dumped in villages, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)