People angry over plight of protesting farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that people of the country were angry over the insult meted out to protesting farmers due to the government's ego.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:47 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that people of the country were angry over the insult meted out to protesting farmers due to the government's ''ego''. Farmers agitating at three Delhi border points and in Punjab observed 'black day' on Wednesday to mark the completion of six months of their stir against the three Central agri laws.

''Farmers who give blood for every food grain that reaches us are observing 'black day today. Every citizen of the country is angry with the insult meted out to farmers due to the ego of the BJP government,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

''We are indebted to farmers for every single morsel we eat,'' he added with hashtags #Kisan and #KisanEktaMorcha.

Farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, on Friday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for resumption of talks. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government had failed to break the deadlock over the legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

