Global oil deficit seen at 1 mln bpd, Russia's Novak says

The global oil deficit is now seen at about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, days before the OPEC+ top negotiators are to speak via a videoconference. "We have always kept in mind a return of Iranian barrels," Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:06 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
The global oil deficit is now seen at about 1 million barrels per day (bpd), Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday, days before the OPEC+ top negotiators are to speak via a videoconference. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, a group is known as OPEC+, is bringing back about 2 million bpd of oil production through July. Its next meeting is set for June 1.

Any increase of oil production by Iran if indirect talks between Washington and Tehran lead to a lifting of sanctions can potentially add between 1 million to 2 million bpd on top of the gradual rise OPEC+ supply, analysts estimate. "We have always kept in mind a return of Iranian barrels," Novak told reporters on Wednesday. "We need to consider this... We will jointly calculate the (supply and demand) balance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

