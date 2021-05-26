Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas completes landfall in Odisha, rainfall to continue till tomorrow: IMD

Cyclone Yaas has completed the process of landfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday, while advising fishermen not to go venture to sea for the rest of the day.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:21 IST
Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cyclone Yaas has completed the process of landfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Wednesday, while advising fishermen not to go venture to sea for the rest of the day. "Cyclone Yaas has complete the process of landfall. Rainfall will continue till tomorrow. Fishermen are advised not to venture till tomorrow morning because the sea condition going to be rough," Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar told ANI.

The process of landfall started around 9 am today between Dhamra and Balasore. High-speed winds uprooted many trees and heavy showers lashed several parts of the state. IMD Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said earlier in the day that the cyclone is likely to reach Jharkhand tomorrow morning.

The cyclone, estimated at 120-140 Km per hour wind speed made landfall around 9 am on Wednesday between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said. At around 12:30 pm, the IMD informed that the cyclone was likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a severe cyclonic storm in the next three hours, and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent six hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

