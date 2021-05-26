Multilateral announcements on OSOWOG later this year : MNRE Secretary

Multilateral announcements regarding One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) project will be made later this year, MNRE Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi has said.

OSOWOG aims to establish cross border solar power grid for seamless supply of solar energy across different time zones.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA), Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the World Bank conducted a virtual workshop on May 24-25 for OSOWOG, marking the beginning of the project, a statement by ISA said.

''Some multilateral announcements. (regarding OSOWOG) are likely to be made later in the year. I wish the inception workshop and study a success,'' the statement quoted Chaturvedi as saying.

The OSOWOG will be implemented in three phases. While Phase I will deal with pre-feasibility analysis, Phase II will focus on key points indicating at political process to choose pilot projects, timeline in terms of commissioning the interlinks.

Phase III will be towards setting up the institutional framework including draft policy and regulatory papers.

In his keynote address in the workshop, Chaturvedi said, ''I am glad that ISA has been involved in the project because it brings in, not only the expertise, but also an international perspective that the deal requires.'' In fact, political leadership from other countries have also expressed faith in the vision of a solar grid interconnected with renewable energy across countries, he added.

The workshop also marked setting up of the first milestone of the 13-month study by France's EDF-led consortium. It was attended by more than 160 highly skilled experts from all over the world.

All the implementation partners presented their roadmap for OSOWOG during the workshop.

Deliberations in the workshop included discussions between the experts on technical and economic valuation, regulations in different countries, road map for 2050 for successfully guiding the countries for reduction of CO2 emissions, the statement added.

