Tripura to procure 20,000 MT paddy from local farmers

The Tripura government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs. 1,000 to seven lakh needy families and procure 20,000 MT paddy from local farmers at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 18.68 per kg, senior minister Ratanlal Nath said.

The minister said the decision will boost the income of farmers and support the poor during the pandemic.

''The financial assistance will be given to the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism, and it will incur a total expenditure of Rs. 70 crore,'' he said.

After coming to power in 2018, the BJP-IPFT government has procured about 60,000 MT paddy from the farmers through the FCI, Nath said.

