SA Post office warns email customers of parcel scam

The post office said if there are customs fees payable on a parcel from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:37 IST
The email includes a parcel number that was not generated by the post office.  Image Credit: Wikimedia
The South African Post Office (SAPO) has warned customers of emails meant to convince the receiver to pay money into a fraudulent account.

"The email states that a parcel addressed to them is being retained because customs fees on it are outstanding. The notice entices them to click on a link, which leads them to a website, where they can make a payment to release the fictitious parcel," the post office said on Wednesday.

The email includes a parcel number that was not generated by the post office.

Although the sender appears to be a "ZA-post office," the actual email address originates from a server in Germany.

Members of the public who receive the notice should delete it immediately.

"The post office sends customers an SMS or a collection slip when they have a parcel waiting for collection. This parcel should be collected as soon as possible to make sure it is not returned to the sender. Post Office branches have separate queues, so if you collect a parcel you will not have to queue with customers collecting a social grant," SAPO said.

The post office said if there are customs fees payable on a parcel from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel.

"The post office does not require the payment of any fees before the time of collection. The post office encourages members of the public with any information about postal crimes to contact its toll-free crime buster hotline on 0800 020 070."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

