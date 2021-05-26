Left Menu

Protests in Amethi, Ballia to mark six months of farmers' stir

PTI | Amethi/Ballia | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:37 IST
Farmers and activists of a social organization staged sit-ins and raised anti-government slogans as they observed 'black day' on Wednesday to mark the completion of six months of the stir against the three central agri laws.

In Amethi, the Bhanu faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union staged a sit-in at the district collectorate.

Shiv Kumar Pandey, district president of the unit, said the protest was staged to press for the farmers' demand of withdrawal of the three laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

''We demand that all three farm laws should be withdrawn, and MSP should be given legal status. Besides we also demand justice to the farmers,'' he said.

In Ballia, the 'Yuva Chetna' staged a protest at the district headquarters in support of agitating farmers.

Rohit Kumar Singh, the convener of the organization, alleged that while farmers have been protesting on the border of the national capital for six months, the Narendra Modi government has been sitting on their demands.

The prime minister should hold dialogue directly with the farmers, and the central government should take care of their interests or else the movement will intensify, he said.

