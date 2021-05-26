Left Menu

Centre thinks farmers would get tired and give up protest against farm laws: NCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:06 IST
The NCP on Wednesday took a swipe at the Centre, saying it was under the impression that farmers, who have been agitating at Delhi borders against three agriculture laws for the last six months, would get tired and give up their protest.

In a statement, NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that farmers were observing a black day on Wednesday on the completion of six months of their peaceful protest against the central laws.

Farmers agitating at three Delhi border points- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri- raised black flags, shouted anti-government slogans, burnt effigies, and took out protest marches as they observed 'black day' on Wednesday.

Fourteen political parties, including the NCP, have extended their support to the protest and urged the citizens to show solidarity through social media platforms. ''The central government thinks that farmers would give up their protest on getting tired of agitating for the six months. The Supreme Court has also stayed the implementation of the central laws. It was the duty of the Centre to talk to the people, who have been protesting for the last six months against its decision," Malik, a Maharashtra minister, said in a statement. Thousands of protesting farmers had reached Delhi borders on November 26 last year to protest against the new farm laws.

