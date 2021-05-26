SJVN Ltd installing 4 Oxygen Plants in Himachal Pradesh

SJVN Ltd, a joint venture of the Ministry of Power and Government of Himachal Pradesh, is installing 4 Oxygen Plants in the districts of Shimla (Rampur), Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti & Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh at a cost of around Rs. 4.5 Crore. SJVN has provided Cold Chain Equipments costing around Rs. 1 Crore to the state government in support of its efforts to vaccinate the entire population of the state.

SJVN has recently provided 50 semi fowler Beds to IGMC in addition to this financial support of more than Rs. 2 Crore, has been extended to procure ventilators, oximeters, other medical equipment, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), masks, sanitisers & gloves in various hospitals of Government of Himachal Pradesh.

For boosting the healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh SJVN is also supporting NGOs working in the fight against Covid-19 to the tune of Rs. 1 Crore. In all these activities an amount of around Rs. 7.5 Crore has been contributed to combating the pandemic during the last four months.

In addition to this SJVN has also provided ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and other medical equipment to Hospitals in Bihar, Uttarakhand and other states where it has a presence.

The employees of SJVN have already contributed one day salary amounting to Rs. 45 Lakh to CM Relief Fund/H.P.Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund to combat the Corona challenge.

To speed up the process of vaccination against Covid-19, SJVN has tied up with Fortis Hospital for vaccinating its employees, persons working through contractors and local people residing in the vicinity of Projects/offices.

SJVN has always been at the forefront of supporting society and the government for tackling various issues which affect the nation and fellow countrymen. SJVN is also liberally extending support for the distribution of food and other essential items to the needy and has contributed Rs. 25 Crore towards PM CARES Fund.

(With Inputs from PIB)