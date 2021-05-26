Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:45 IST
T'gana Cabinet to meet on May 30, to take call on lockdown extension
(EDS: Correcting headline) Hyderabad, May 26 (PTI): Telangana Cabinet will meet on May 30 to discuss several issues, including the extension of the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVD-19.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to hold the State Cabinet meeting on May 30 (Sunday) at 2 PM,'' an official press release said here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Cabinet would discuss about agriculture - crops in the State, the ongoing paddy procurement process, availability of seeds and fertilisers, curbing the supply of spurious seeds - coronavirus, lockdown and other subjects, the release said.

The State has been under lockdown since May 12 and would go on upto May 30.

It has been witnessing a steady drop in COVID-19 cases for the past few days.

The number of active cases has come down to over 38,000 as on May 25 from nearly 51,000 ten days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

