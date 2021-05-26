T'gana Cabinet to meet on May 30, to take call on lockdown extension

(EDS: Correcting headline) Hyderabad, May 26 (PTI): Telangana Cabinet will meet on May 30 to discuss several issues, including the extension of the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVD-19.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to hold the State Cabinet meeting on May 30 (Sunday) at 2 PM,'' an official press release said here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Cabinet would discuss about agriculture - crops in the State, the ongoing paddy procurement process, availability of seeds and fertilisers, curbing the supply of spurious seeds - coronavirus, lockdown and other subjects, the release said.

The State has been under lockdown since May 12 and would go on upto May 30.

It has been witnessing a steady drop in COVID-19 cases for the past few days.

The number of active cases has come down to over 38,000 as on May 25 from nearly 51,000 ten days ago.

