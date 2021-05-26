1.31 crore families registered under Chiranjeevi Yojana health scheme: Rajasthan CM

Nearly 1.31 crore families have registered so far under the Rajasthan government's ambitious Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Yojana, in which every family will get free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

''More than 20,000 people have received free treatment through the Chiranjeevi scheme since the beginning of May 1,'' tweeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, while adding that about 1.31 crore families have registered under the scheme so far.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the families who have not yet registered under the scheme should get themselves registered by May 31.

This will provide cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for just Rs 850 per year as premium amount. Gehlot pointed out that if people do not register till May 31, then they will have to wait for three more months to get the scheme's benefits.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced the scheme in this year's budget.

Under this initiative, free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year will be given to government and allied private hospitals in the state. As part of the health insurance cover, 1,576 packages and procedures for treatment of various diseases have been included.

Medical expenses related to medical consultation, tests, medicines and related package 15 days post discharge and five days prior to hospitalisation is also included in the scheme.

According to officials, the eligible beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act and the Socio-Economic Census were getting the benefit of the scheme in the earlier health insurance scheme. Now, the contractual workers along with small and marginal farmers of the state will also get benefits through the free medical facility according to the budget announcements of the Chief Minister.

Along with this, all other families of the state will be provided free medical facilities by paying an insurance premium of Rs 850 per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)