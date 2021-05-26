WC MEC shocked at continuing gun violence in Cape Town

The Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, has expressed shock and anger at the continuing gun violence in Cape Town.

According to the department, three more people died in Delft on Tuesday, while one of the two who were seriously injured is a 13-year-old girl.

Advertisement

The department said the report comes on the back of reports of young children who were shot and killed over the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

"At this stage, the incidents appear to be gang-related," said Fritz.

The victims form part of 22 fatalities by gunshot wound over the weekend in Cape Town.

In addition, three of the deceased were attacked with a sharp object.

The MEC has since condemned these killings in the strongest possible terms, especially those of children.

"We know that gangsters use children to do much of their work, and this must stop. We are placing the lives of our children in serious danger. I call on the South African Police Service to do everything in their power to arrest the perpetrators of [these heinous acts]," Fritz said.

The MEC has also extended his sincere condolences to the parents and family of victims.

"Losing a loved one imposes the ultimate sense of loss, and losing a child is the worst nightmare that any parent can go through."

Fritz has called on citizens to come together to end gangsterism.

"The time for us to come together as a community and as a society is now. We need to fight this scourge of gangsterism and violence together."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)