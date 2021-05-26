Left Menu

WC MEC shocked at continuing gun violence in Cape Town

The department said the report comes on the back of reports of young children who were shot and killed over the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:42 IST
WC MEC shocked at continuing gun violence in Cape Town
The MEC has also extended his sincere condolences to the parents and family of victims. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, has expressed shock and anger at the continuing gun violence in Cape Town.

According to the department, three more people died in Delft on Tuesday, while one of the two who were seriously injured is a 13-year-old girl.

The department said the report comes on the back of reports of young children who were shot and killed over the weekend in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

"At this stage, the incidents appear to be gang-related," said Fritz.

The victims form part of 22 fatalities by gunshot wound over the weekend in Cape Town.

In addition, three of the deceased were attacked with a sharp object.

The MEC has since condemned these killings in the strongest possible terms, especially those of children.

"We know that gangsters use children to do much of their work, and this must stop. We are placing the lives of our children in serious danger. I call on the South African Police Service to do everything in their power to arrest the perpetrators of [these heinous acts]," Fritz said.

The MEC has also extended his sincere condolences to the parents and family of victims.

"Losing a loved one imposes the ultimate sense of loss, and losing a child is the worst nightmare that any parent can go through."

Fritz has called on citizens to come together to end gangsterism.

"The time for us to come together as a community and as a society is now. We need to fight this scourge of gangsterism and violence together."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021