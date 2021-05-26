Farmers are Modi govt's top most priority: BJP general secy Bhupender Yadav

Farmers are the top priority of the Modi government and it is continuously working to double their income, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday and alleged that some political parties to remain relevant are misguiding them.

His remarks came on a day when farmer unions protesting against three central agri laws at the Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu border points of Delhi observed 'black day' to mark six months of their stir.

Taking on opposition parties, Yadav said in a way parties such as the Congress have taken a U-turn on reforms in the agriculture sector by opposing the three farm laws.

The same laws were propagated by the Congress during the term of UPA governments as much needed reforms, and now the opposition party along with other ''opportunistic'' political outfits are misguiding farmers about these laws to remain politically relevant, he said.

People will see through them, the BJP general secretary said. The the track record of the Narendra Modi government speaks for itself and it clearly establishes that farmers are its top most priority, Yadav said, adding that the government recently transferred case benefits to crores of farmers. It also procured a record quantity of grains from Punjab by directly transferring money to farmers, he said.

On the one hand, the government has been working hard to keep the country safe with its strong steps to deal with COVID-19 and on the other, it has also been working hard to help farmers with a slew of steps, such as increasing the subsidy on di-ammonium phosphate fertiliser to ensure the soil nutrient is available to farmers at old rates despite a sharp rise in global prices, Yadav said. The farmers are protesting against the the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

