LG sets 8-48 hour deadline for replacement of damaged electricity transformers in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday set a deadline of eight hours for replacement of damaged electricity transformers in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the ongoing summer in the Jammu province.

Sinha also asked the power department to adopt a futuristic approach, make procurements in advance and fix responsibilities for delays, besides taking corrective measures to provide consumers with the requisite facilities.

The Lt Governor passed various important directions to streamline the power transmission and distribution system in the union territory during a high-level meeting here to review the preparedness of the power department for the Jammu division in view of the ongoing summer season, an official spokesman said.

Stressing on speeding up the process of replacement of damaged transformers to avoid inconvenience to the people, Sinha fixed an eight-hour deadline for replacement of damaged transformers in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas.

He emphasised on urgent re-examining of short-term and medium-term measures to minimise disruption in supply, network resilience, besides developing better synergy between officials at all levels.

In order to make the repair and replacement work more effective, the meeting decided that the transformers would get a unique Identification number with details of installations and repairs, the spokesman said.

He said one month's timeline was fixed for preparing an online system for inventory management, executing a meter reading application for streamlining the process of power consumption, billing and collection.

The Lt Governor asked the officers concerned to rationalise the buffer stock of inventory in all districts in order to reduce the replacement time.

“Speed up the process of replacement of non-functional power infrastructure. Prioritize areas with more power consumption; put power curtailment schedules in public domain and address the issues of power outage in villages,” the Lt Governor directed the officers.

Directions were also passed to senior officials for monitoring of upgradation work of grid stations, strengthening of distribution mechanism, transmission lines, while concentrating on immediate needs of power supply, focusing on maintenance of transmission and distribution networks, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor also directed the officers to take all necessary measures to reduce the transformers' damage rate, besides upgrading the infrastructure to reduce instances of disruption causing power outages.

While reviewing the status of power supply to oxygen generation plants, Sinha directed the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply with backup to the oxygen plants.

He also directed for making the response mechanism for power restoration prompt and more effective to ensure optimum power supply to every household in the summers.

The Lt Governor also took a detailed overview of the total installed transformation capacities and peak demand met in Jammu division during summer 2020 and anticipated for summer 2021, the spokesman said.

He assessed the present status of category-wise power consumers, district-wise power demand and supply position in Jammu, buffer stock of distribution transformers, augmentation of receiving stations, procurement of spares and inventory, status of branch cutting or trimming of trees, the spokesman said.

