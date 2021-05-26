Left Menu

Blinken says he discussed with Sisi Egypt's water needs, Ethiopian dam

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:34 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he discussed Egypt's water needs and the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to the giant Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam during his meeting with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Ethiopia says the hydropower dam is crucial to its economic development, and that it is asserting its rights over Nile waters long controlled by downstream countries under colonial-era agreements.

Widely arid Egypt relies on the Nile for as much as 90% of its fresh water.

