Left Menu

COVID-19 lockdown: Farmers in Bhopal dump tomatoes, say no sales

Farmers in Bhopal are dumping their produce of tomatoes, saying that they are incurring losses due to lack of sales.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-05-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 00:53 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Farmers in Bhopal dump tomatoes, say no sales
Abdul Jabbar Khan, a farmer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers in Bhopal are dumping their produce of tomatoes, saying that they are incurring losses due to lack of sales. Abdul Jabbar Khan, a farmer, told ANI, "This is Bherpura. We are cultivating tomatoes, chillies and cauliflowers on this land on a lease agreement. The police are not letting us sell tomatoes citing lockdown. They are beating farmers and sellers."

"The produce is rotting in fields which is why we have to throw them as they will affect other crops too. We are bearing losses in lakhs," he further said. "We have to pay our lease amount on this land. The sales are not happening at all and we had paid for diesel and travel charges. We do not know what to do," the farmer shared his plight.

Another farmer said, "Police will chase us and sellers if we try to sell the produce. We had to dump our produce. Otherwise, other crops will get spoilt also. The losses amount to Rs 15 to 20 lakhs." According to Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 57,766 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 6,99,014 and fatalities have mounted to 7,558. (ANI )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021