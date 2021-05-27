Left Menu

Kolkata, East, and West Medinipur likely to receive moderate rainfall

West Bengal's Kolkata, East and West Medinipur districts is likely to receive moderate rainfall and experience thunderstorm with lightning during morning hours of Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-05-2021 07:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 07:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to affect parts of Kolkata, East and West Medinipur districts of West Bengal during next 1 to 2 hours from 5:55 am on Thursday," according to Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata.

"The cyclonic storm Yaas weakend into a deep depression and lay centred at 23:30 hours IST of the May 26 over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha. It is likely to move northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours," India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

