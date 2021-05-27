Left Menu

U.S. trade chief Tai says U.S. faces 'very large challenges' on China

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that the United States still faces "very large challenges" in its trade and economic relationship with China that require the Biden administration's attention across the board.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 07:48 IST
  United States
  • United States

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday that the United States still faces "very large challenges" in its trade and economic relationship with China that require the Biden administration's attention across the board. Speaking to Reuters in an interview, Tai said the 'Phase 1' U.S.-China trade deal was important but only one part of a challenging and complex relationship between the world's two largest economies.

"The overall challenges that we have with China are also still there and they are very large," Tai said. Regarding the Phase 1 trade deal, which requires Beijing to vastly increase purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, manufactured products, energy and services, Tai said: "Let’s put it in the context of the overall U.S.-China trade, and economic relationship which is very, very challenging. And requires our attention all across the board."

