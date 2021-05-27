New Ferry Road cycle connection opened in Christchurch

The new safe separated cycling connection into Christchurch's city centre will make it much easier for Cantabrians to get into the city centre by bike, Transport Minister Michael Wood said today.

Michael Wood, Cr Mike Davidson and Cr Jake McLellan cut the ribbon to officially open the new Ferry Road cycle connection this morning. The trial cycle link connects the existing Heathcote Expressway Major Cycle Route into the central city where it meets a cycleway on St Asaph Street.

Advertisement

Michael Wood said tackling climate change is part of the Government's recovery plan.

"By building safe cycleways, we're helping people to get on their bike rather than get into their car – reducing emissions and congestion.

"The new Ferry Road connection is vibrant and a great example of the work Waka Kotahi is doing with councils around the country to quickly make streets more liveable.

"We're giving councils the resources to trial new ways of making our streets safer for kids and commuters to get around. Already there are 25 Innovating Streets projects underway and 34 more on the way across the country.

"Trialling these projects gives communities the opportunity to experience the benefits sooner and allows them to give practical feedback on any potential permeant changes," Michael Wood said.

The Ferry Road cycle link part of Waka Kotahi's Innovating Streets for People programme that aims to make it faster and easier to transition our streets to safer and more liveable spaces. Waka Kotahi funds up to 90 per cent of the trials' costs.

The cycleway trial will be in place for about a year, with a permanent design to follow. Feedback on the trial will help to inform the design for the permanent project.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)