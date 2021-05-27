Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: NDRF rescues mother, newborn from flooded village in Odisha

In the wake of the cyclone Yaas, that left a trail of destruction in Odisha, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with state authorities and army, is working to rescue people who have been stranded due to a surge in water levels and uprooted trees.

ANI | Mayurbhanj/Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 27-05-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 09:58 IST
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF rescues mother, newborn from flooded village in Odisha
NDRF rescues mother, newborn from submerged village in Odisha (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the cyclone Yaas, that left a trail of destruction in Odisha, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with state authorities and army, is working to rescue people who have been stranded due to a surge in water levels and uprooted trees. According to Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General, NDRF, a team of the paramilitary force rescued a mother and her newborn child from a flooded village in Balasore district of Odisha.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan informed that Sukanti, wife of Raja Jena, and her newborn baby were rescued from a village in the Bahabalapur area of Balasore at 2 am on Thursday night. He said the NDRF team carried out the operation on foot with a stretcher and delivered both the mother and the newborn safely to a hospital. Pradhan further informed that a team also carried out road clearance work in Badasahi area of Mayurbhanj district where uprooted trees blocked the roads and said that the NDRF teams are working 24X7 and carrying out restoration work.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed that power supply be restored to at least 80 percent of affected consumers in the next 24 hours. He also announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the Cyclone Yaas-affected districts and congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organisations, and the police for their excellent work in evacuation.

As of 5:30 am on Thursday, the deep depression lay centred over south Jharkhand and the neighbourhood, and is likely to move northwards and weaken gradually into a depression in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021