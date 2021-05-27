Left Menu

Parts of West Bengal to witness thunderstorm, lighting

Several parts of West Bengal, including Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-05-2021 10:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of West Bengal, including Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts are likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre, this will most likely be accompanied by light to moderate rainfall.

"Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind speed 30-40 kmph and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect over some parts of Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad dists of West Bengal during next 1-3 hrs from 8:30 hrs today," the Regional Meteorological Centre informed. As of 5:30 am on Thursday, the deep depression lay centred over south Jharkhand and the neighbourhood, and is likely to move northwards and weaken gradually into a depression in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department informed. (ANI)

