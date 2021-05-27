Fire breaks out at electrical sub-station in AP's Visakhapatnam, no casualty reported
A fire broke out at an electrical sub-station of Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh during the early morning on Thursday.
The authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
