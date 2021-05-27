Left Menu

Fire breaks out at electrical sub-station in AP's Visakhapatnam, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at an electrical sub-station of Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh during the early morning on Thursday.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-05-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 10:29 IST
Fire broke out at an electrical sub-station in Visakhapatnam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at an electrical sub-station of Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh during the early morning on Thursday. The fire was doused after three fire tenders rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported yet.

The authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

