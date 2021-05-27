Left Menu

Kerala CM says guidelines for Smart Kitchen scheme to be ready by July

Starting work on the implementation of promises made in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) manifesto, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said a Secretary Level Committee will make the guidelines and recommendations for the implementation of Smart Kitchen by July 10.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 27-05-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 10:40 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Starting work on the implementation of promises made in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) manifesto, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said a Secretary Level Committee will make the guidelines and recommendations for the implementation of Smart Kitchen by July 10. Taking to Twitter, Vijayan said the aim of the scheme is to reduce the workload of women's domestic labour.

"A three-member Secretary Level Committee will make the guidelines and recommendations by 10 July for the implementation of Smart Kitchen. It aims to account and reduce the workload of women's domestic labour," the Kerala Chief Minister said in a tweet. In its manifesto for the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF had promised to ease the domestic workload of women.

In an earlier tweet, Vijayan said that with the implementation of the programme, the Kerala government is staying true to its promise. "LDF election manifesto had promised to ease the domestic work load of women. Staying true to our promise we will implement a Smart Kitchen programme. Our society's liberation cannot be achieved without the liberation of women, who are more than half of our population," Vijayan Tweeted.

Under the 'smart kitchen' scheme, women in the state will be given loan to refurbish their kitchen with a low-interest rate in instalment schemes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

