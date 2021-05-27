Left Menu

Mumbai's Dharavi reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since second wave

The Dharavi locality in Mumbai reported just three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 11:14 IST
Mumbai's Dharavi reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since second wave
A healthcare worker conducting door-to-door survey inside Dharavi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dharavi locality in Mumbai reported just three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. This is the lowest single-day COVID count reported from the locality since the second wave hit the country in late February this year.

Dharavi, known to be Asia's largest slum, houses over 8 lakh people in a densely populated area. In the first wave of COVID-19, the Dharavi model of fighting the pandemic was acknowledged and appreciated worldwide. As many as 6,798 positive cases have been reported from the locality so far, including 62 active cases.

On December 25 last year, Dharavi reported zero fresh COVID cases. Cases in Maharashtra have also come down significantly, considering over 60,000 people were testing positive for the coronavirus daily around mid-April. 24,136 new COVID cases, 36,176 patient discharges, and 601 were reported deaths on Wednesday.

There are currently 3,14,368 active cases in the state. A total of 52,18,768 discharges and 90,349 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021