Central Water Commission predicts flooding in parts of Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu
The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, predicting a flood situation in parts of the three states.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, predicting a flood situation in parts of the three states. "Orange Bulletin issued by #CWC #NewDelhi for floods above Danger Level in respect of States #Kerala, #Odisha & #Tamilnadu is attached," CWC tweeted.
As of 8 am today morning, rivers Manimala and Achankovil in Kerala continued flowing in 'Severe situation', all are above their danger levels. According to the CWC advisory, River Manimala was flowing at a level of 6.52 m with a falling trend which is 0.52 m above its Danger Level of 6.0 m and 3.12 m below its previous HFL of 9.64 m (2018-08-16) and River Achankovil was flowing at a level of 11.45 m with Rising trend which is 1.45 m above its Danger Level of 10.0 m and 2.29 m below its previous HFL of 13.735 m (1978-11-07)
As of 9 am today, rivers Neyyar and Karuvannur also continue to flow in a 'severe situation'. It said that the River Neyyar was flowing at a level of 95.56 m with the rising trend which is 0.56 m above its Danger Level of 95.0 m and 3.83 m below its previous HFL of 99.39 m (2018-08-15) and River Karuvannur was flowing at a level of 93.34 m with the rising trend which is 0.34 m above its Danger Level of 93.0 m and 3.66 m below its previous HFL of 97.0 m.
For Odisha, the organisation stated River Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district of Odisha continues to flow in the severe situation at 9 am today "At 09.00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 311.6 m with Rising trend which is 0.50 m above its Danger Level of 311.1 m and 4.06 m below its previous HFL of 315.66 m (1975-08-14)," the advisory reads.
"River Baitarani at Anandapur in Kendujhar district of Odisha continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 09.00 hrs today. At 09:00 his, it was flowing at a level of 38.55 m with Rising trend which is 0.19 m above its Danger Level of 38.36 m and 2.80 m below its previous HFL of 41.35 m (2011-09-23)," it added. As of 9 am today, River Kodaiyar at Thiruvarambu in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu continues to flow in a severe situation.
"At 09.00 hrs it was flowing at a level of 13.85 m with Falling trend which is 1.85 m above its Danger Level of 12.0 m and 0.73 m below its previous HFL of 14.58 m (2018-08-15)," the advisory added. (ANI)
