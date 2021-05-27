Left Menu

Central Water Commission predicts flooding in parts of Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu

The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, predicting a flood situation in parts of the three states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 12:09 IST
The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, predicting a flood situation in parts of the three states. "Orange Bulletin issued by #CWC #NewDelhi for floods above Danger Level in respect of States #Kerala, #Odisha & #Tamilnadu is attached," CWC tweeted.

As of 8 am today morning, rivers Manimala and Achankovil in Kerala continued flowing in 'Severe situation', all are above their danger levels. According to the CWC advisory, River Manimala was flowing at a level of 6.52 m with a falling trend which is 0.52 m above its Danger Level of 6.0 m and 3.12 m below its previous HFL of 9.64 m (2018-08-16) and River Achankovil was flowing at a level of 11.45 m with Rising trend which is 1.45 m above its Danger Level of 10.0 m and 2.29 m below its previous HFL of 13.735 m (1978-11-07)

As of 9 am today, rivers Neyyar and Karuvannur also continue to flow in a 'severe situation'. It said that the River Neyyar was flowing at a level of 95.56 m with the rising trend which is 0.56 m above its Danger Level of 95.0 m and 3.83 m below its previous HFL of 99.39 m (2018-08-15) and River Karuvannur was flowing at a level of 93.34 m with the rising trend which is 0.34 m above its Danger Level of 93.0 m and 3.66 m below its previous HFL of 97.0 m.

For Odisha, the organisation stated River Baitarani at Swampatna in Kendujhar district of Odisha continues to flow in the severe situation at 9 am today "At 09.00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 311.6 m with Rising trend which is 0.50 m above its Danger Level of 311.1 m and 4.06 m below its previous HFL of 315.66 m (1975-08-14)," the advisory reads.

"River Baitarani at Anandapur in Kendujhar district of Odisha continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 09.00 hrs today. At 09:00 his, it was flowing at a level of 38.55 m with Rising trend which is 0.19 m above its Danger Level of 38.36 m and 2.80 m below its previous HFL of 41.35 m (2011-09-23)," it added. As of 9 am today, River Kodaiyar at Thiruvarambu in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu continues to flow in a severe situation.

"At 09.00 hrs it was flowing at a level of 13.85 m with Falling trend which is 1.85 m above its Danger Level of 12.0 m and 0.73 m below its previous HFL of 14.58 m (2018-08-15)," the advisory added. (ANI)

