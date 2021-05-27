Left Menu

Uttarakhand ranks 2nd in COVID mortality rate, death rate stands at 1.89 pc

The mortality rate of COVID-related deaths in Uttarakhand stands at 1.89 per cent and the state ranks second in COVID-related deaths after Punjab, the state health department informed on Thursday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:58 IST
Uttarakhand ranks 2nd in COVID mortality rate, death rate stands at 1.89 pc
Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortality rate of COVID-related deaths in Uttarakhand stands at 1.89 per cent and the state ranks second in COVID-related deaths after Punjab, the state health department informed on Thursday. It said that despite the decrease in the new COVID-19 cases and the increase in the rate of recovery, the death rate in Uttarakhand is a matter of concern.

"Uttarakhand ranks second after Punjab in mortality. The death rate of coronavirus patients in the state stands at 1.89 per cent, while the death rate in Punjab stands at 2.5 per cent," the health ministry said. As many as 6,113 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state so far.

State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that the COVID-19 cases in the state have declined after the COVID Curfew, but the state is witnessing more deaths due to COVID-19 as people are arriving late for the treatment. "The earlier people arrive for treatment, there are more chances of recovery," Uniyal said.

According to official data, there are 43,520 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state will be in pandemic induced lockdown till June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021