President to lead SA delegation at SADC Extraordinary Troika Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday lead a South African delegation at the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Maputo, Mozambique.

"The SADC Extraordinary Double Troika will discuss insecurity and violence in the region, including insecurity in the Cabo Delgado province in the Republic of Mozambique," the Presidency said in a statement.

The SADC Troika is presently chaired by Mozambique, with Malawi as incoming Chair and Tanzania as outgoing Chair.

The Troika of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation consists of Botswana as current Chair, South Africa as incoming Chair and Zimbabwe as outgoing Chair.

These together constitute the SADC Double Troika.

The Double Troika will be preceded by meetings of ministers and senior officials.

The President will be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and State Security Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)