U.S. announces new security directives for pipelines after hack

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The Department of Homeland Security issued a new security directive for pipeline owners and operators on Thursday after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States for days this month.

"The recent ransomware attack on a major petroleum pipeline demonstrates that the cybersecurity of pipeline systems is critical to our homeland security," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

