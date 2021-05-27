Left Menu

Cabinet urges to register for Stats SA pilot census

“Stats SA will conduct a pilot census in selected areas as a dress rehearsal for the main census to test all systems and processes,” Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:01 IST
Cabinet urges to register for Stats SA pilot census
Ntshavheni made the call during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has called on households and institutions to register to participate in the Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) pilot census.

"Stats SA will conduct a pilot census in selected areas as a dress rehearsal for the main census to test all systems and processes," Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Registration for the pilot census opened on 17 May and will be until 30 June 2021. The date for the main census will be announced in due course.

"Households and institutions which choose to fill the pilot census questionnaire by telephone will receive a call from a Stats SA call centre agent. Cabinet encourages households and institutions to register to ensure that they are counted," the Minister said.

Citizens can visit getcounted.statssa.gov.za to register online.

Ntshavheni made the call during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021