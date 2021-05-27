Left Menu

Cabinet approves govt intervention to resolve Emfuleni water challenges

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has this week approved an intervention by the national government to resolve the water and sewerage challenges faced by communities in the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

The intervention in the local municipality, which is under the Sedibeng District in Gauteng, is in terms of Section 63(2) of the Water Services Act, 1997 (Act 108 of 1997).

Addressing media during a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the poor state of governance and financial management in Emfuleni had resulted in "minimal maintenance" of the water and sanitation infrastructure.

"This has resulted in continuous sewage spillages in surrounding communities and the Vaal River, which pose a serious health hazard to over 120 000 households living around the area."

Ntshavheni said the Department of Water and Sanitation has been directed to oversee the intervention and report back to Cabinet annually.

"Cabinet further approved the setting up of an IMC [Inter-Ministerial Committee] that will consider the broad challenges of water facing a number of municipalities. The terms of reference and members of this IMC will be announced in due course," she said.

Meanwhile, Ntshavheni said the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday was updated on progress made regarding national government interventions in the North West Provincial Government, under Section 100(1) of the Constitution.

She said Cabinet was pleased with the great progress in stabilising the provincial departments that were under administration.

The report will be presented to the National Council of Provinces Adhoc Committee for further processing. The committee will deliberate this report at its sitting scheduled for 24 June 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

