Pilgrims must get fast, safe last leg connectivity with Char Dhams: Goyal

"Pilgrims must get fast, safe and comfortable last leg connectivity with the Char Dhams", this was said Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution while reviewing the last mile connectivity plans for Char Dham projects.

The Minister directed concerned officials to do a detailed review of all the alternatives keeping in view the comfort and safety of citizens. He said that options of all last leg connectivity be examined along with detailed cost implications for the entire project upto completion.

Minister said that in order to cater to the need of tourism and to make it convenient for the pilgrims to reach the temple safely and timely, comprehensive planning for the project needs to be done.

It may be noted that Final Location Survey (FLS) for new BG rail connectivity to Char Dham i.e. Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath is near completion.

Kedarnath and Badrinath Rail connectivity will take off from Karnaprayag station which is part of 125 km long Rishikesh -Karnaprayag new BG Rail line project under construction in full swing. Gangotri and Yamunotri Rail connectivity will take off from the existing Doiwala Station. As per the Char Dham BG Rail connectivity survey, the terminal station of the new BG Rail line is terminating at Barkot, Uttarkashi, Soneprayag and Joshimath are short of Char Dham temples due to steep terrain and limitation of BG ruling gradients.

In order to cater to the need of tourism and to make it convenient for the pilgrims to reach the temples safely and timely, Reconnaissance Engineering Survey(RES) for connecting new BG Railway terminal stations to Dhams (Temples) is being carried out with an objective to look for a suitable system which is environmentally friendly, safe and at the same time a tourist attraction.

A large number of pilgrims across the country flocks to Char Dhams & the large number of foreign and domestic tourist are attracted to trekking & site seeing in the state of Uttarakhand. The existing road connectivity travels through fragile mountainous slopes and suffers from serious handicaps of load, capacity, safety and speed. The Rail connectivity to these Char Dhams will make the travel much safer, economical, comfortable, environment friendly and all-weather.

(With Inputs from PIB)