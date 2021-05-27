Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas leaves 3 dead in Odisha; Baitarani river flowing above danger mark

At least 3 persons have lost their lives in Odisha when Cyclone Yaas made landfall, while Baitarani river has crossed danger level at Anandpur and Akhuapada, informed an official on Thursday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:50 IST
Cyclone Yaas leaves 3 dead in Odisha; Baitarani river flowing above danger mark
Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 3 persons have lost their lives in Odisha when Cyclone Yaas made landfall, while Baitarani river has crossed danger level at Anandpur and Akhuapada, informed an official on Thursday.According to Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena, the cyclone has now moved out of the state. "Death count stands at 3. In last 24 hours, state witnessed heavy rainfall. Baitarani river has crossed danger level at Anandpur and Akhuapada. As of now, no village has been affected in Baitarani flood," Jena said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed that power supply be restored to at least 80 percent of affected consumers in the next 24 hours. He also announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the Cyclone Yaas-affected districts and congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organisations, and the police for their excellent work in evacuation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021