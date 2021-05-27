Second virtual trade fair for horticultural produce by APEDA inaugurated

To boost the export potential of India's agricultural and processed food products during the COVID19 pandemic, the second virtual trade fair (VTF) for horticultural produce organised by APEDA was inaugurated today.

The three days VTF (May 27-29, 2021) display India's unique fruits, vegetables and floricultural products sourced from various regions for the global importers. There are more than 471 exhibitors or exporters who have displayed their products on the virtual platform. 543 numbers of visitor /importers have registered their participation in the VTF.

The exhibitors or exporters of fresh vegetables, fresh mangoes, fresh pomegranate and grapes and other fresh fruits have showcased their products for their global importers. Visitors from India, Singapore, the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Suriname, Afghanistan, Japan, Iceland, Maldives and Brunei have already participated in the VTF.

Earlier, APEDA organized the first VTF during March 10-12, 2021 which drew more than 404 visitors. There were 313 exhibitors registered for the mega virtual event where 128 stalls were set up to showcase products from the categories - basmati rice, non-basmati rice, millets, wheat, maize, groundnut and coarse grains.

The buyers from around the globe showed keen interest in a variety of product categories displayed during VTF.

Because of COVID19 related restrictions on physical travel and trade, APEDA has initiated the concept of VTF for sustaining India's agricultural and processed food products exports and also exploring new markets for expanding export footprints.

In the pre-COVID19 era, trade fairs and exhibitions have been instrumental in promoting the export of agricultural foods by APEDA. In the VTF, the trade facilitations take place using interactive technology.

At VTF, the exporters and importer meetings were held with no interruption via audio as well as video sessions. The fair provided the facility workshops, product launches, live streams and webinars. The virtual meet facilitated private meetings as well as personalized meetings.

The online interactions between exporters and importers and data exchanged during such interaction were secured and could be accessed only by the parties concerned.

Such virtual events also provide cost-effective and productive platforms where the buyers and sellers could negotiate or discuss trade face to face giving a feel of real-time exhibitions or fairs.

APEDA has been a pioneer in taking IT initiatives in the past in terms of making its process system online, implementation of traceability and adoption of advanced technology.

(With Inputs from PIB)