PM Modi to visit Odisha, WB on Friday to assess impact of cyclone Yaas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas which made landfall on the two coastal states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to assess the impact of cyclone Yaas which made landfall on the two coastal states. He will first land in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting. The Prime Minister will then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak and also West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, officials said.

He will then participate in the review meeting in West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the impact of the cyclone.

An official press release stated that during the meeting, it was discussed that around 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads. It further stated that power and telecom services have been restored in most of the affected areas.

The Prime Minister noted the effective and proactive role played by the Central and States agencies in responding to the challenges thrown by the cyclone and advised the agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest and relief is appropriately disbursed to persons affected by the cyclone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

