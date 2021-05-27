Left Menu

Gauteng Govt emphasises need of resolving e-tolls issue

The MEC has indicated that the provincial government is eagerly awaiting the announcement by the national government on the future of e-tolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 18:34 IST
Gauteng Govt emphasises need of resolving e-tolls issue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has reiterated its position and emphasised the importance of promptly resolving the issue of the e-tolling system in the province.

"MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo is on record saying that the provincial government has been seized with this matter with a view to opposing its implementation in the province," the department said on Thursday.

The MEC has indicated that the provincial government is eagerly awaiting the announcement by the national government on the future of e-tolls.

"As we look forward to the announcement by the national government, we reaffirm our view that the e-tolling system in its current form burdens Gauteng residents on a matter that involves the national economy and the economies of neighbouring states.

"As we anxiously wait for the decision, the provincial government believes that it has put forward a compelling argument for the scrapping of e-tolls," Mamabolo said.

The provincial government has been working with the national government to ensure the implementation of the e-toll system in Gauteng is halted.

The MEC has also been engaging, since November 2020, Minister Fikile Mbalula on the provincial government's rejection of the proposed implementation of Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (AARTO) regulations as another method of enforcing the e-tolling system.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021