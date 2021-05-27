Left Menu

Petrol, diesel prices hiked; petrol nears Rs 100 in Mumbai

Prices of petroleum products continued their upward trend and petrol price neared Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:14 IST
Petrol Pump at Singhu Border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prices of petroleum products continued their upward trend and petrol price neared Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai. In Delhi, petrol price have gone up to Rs Rs93.68 a litre and diesel to Rs84.61 per litre. In Mumbai price of petrol is Rs 99.94 per litre and of diesel Rs 91.87.

Other states have also witnessed an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. In Bhopal, the price of petrol is 101.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.07 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 95.28 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.39 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 93.72 per litre and diesel Rs 87.46 per litre.

Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax. Commuters said that government should look into continuous rise in price of diesel and petrol.

"The price hike is affecting everything. Government should look into this. People are getting affected," said Vikas Singhal, a youth at Singhu Border petrol pump. Sahil, another commuter, said livelihoods have been impacted in the lockdown and regular rise in price of petroleum products is having an impact of price of other commodities also. (ANI)

