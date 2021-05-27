Left Menu

PM reviews cyclone Yaas impact, directs agencies to ensure restoration of normal life at earliest

After cyclone Yaas left behind a trail of destruction in Odisha and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised the concerned agencies to ensure normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 19:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After cyclone Yaas left behind a trail of destruction in Odisha and West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised the concerned agencies to ensure normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest. According to an official release, in a review meeting, the Prime Minister noted the effective and proactive role played by the Central and States agencies in responding to the challenges thrown by the cyclone and advised the agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest and relief is appropriately disbursed to persons affected by the cyclone.

The officials present in the meeting made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, assessment of damages, and related matters. During the meeting, it was discussed that about 106 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1,000 persons and removed more than 2,500 trees/poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads. The Defence Forces namely Army and Coast Guard also rescued marooned persons, while the Navy and Air Force were on the alert.

Due to inundation, there have been damages, which are being assessed. Power and Telecom services have been restored in most of the affected areas, officials present in the meeting said. Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary Power, Telecom Secretary, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General and other important officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

