Left Menu

HC asks IRDAI to examine whether domiciliary claims be given to COVID patients

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to examine the terms and conditions under which people, who were not able to get hospitalisation due to lack of beds amid the COVID-19, can get an insurance cover.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 20:41 IST
HC asks IRDAI to examine whether domiciliary claims be given to COVID patients
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to examine the terms and conditions under which people, who were not able to get hospitalisation due to lack of beds amid the COVID-19, can get an insurance cover. The court also directed IRDA to file a status report within four weeks.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh observed that the insurance policies in existence are not covering domiciliary claims unless the insured person is hospitalised. The HC noted that the majority of people would not be able to get any benefit under insurance policies as they could not get hospitalisation not because of their fault but due to lack of infrastructure.

The court directed that any such consideration may take place by consultation between IRDA and insurance companies. The court said that there was an acute shortage of hospital beds not only in the national capital but all over the country due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections and people were suffering as they were not able to secure beds and hence, many took treatment at home.

The court also recorded the suggestion that the existing policyholders could be sent messages and given the option if they wish to get covered by the terms and conditions of the 'Corona Kavach Policy' on payment of additional premium and that once the option is accepted, they should be covered under the same Corona Kavach Policy. The bench was dealing with various issues arising out due to COVID-19 infections.

Amicus Curiae Rajshekhar Rao suggested that IRDAI can verify claims of people who are not able to get beds and could not get a claim on insurance policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021