Left Menu

Professor C N R Rao receives Eni International Award for research in energy frontiers

Bharat Ratna recipient Professor C N R Rao has received the International Eni Award 2020 for research into renewable energy sources and energy storage, also called the Energy Frontier award, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Thursday. Rao has been working on hydrogen energy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:42 IST
Professor C N R Rao receives Eni International Award for research in energy frontiers
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Ratna recipient Professor C N R Rao has received the International Eni Award 2020 for research into renewable energy sources and energy storage, also called the Energy Frontier award, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Thursday. This is considered to be the Nobel Prize in energy research, it said. Rao has been working on hydrogen energy. Hydrogen storage, photochemical and electrochemical production of hydrogen, solar production of hydrogen, and non-metallic catalysis were the highlights of his work. The Energy Frontiers award has been conferred for his work on metal oxides, carbon nanotubes, and other materials and two-dimensional systems, including graphene, boron-nitrogen-carbon hybrid materials, and molybdenum sulfide (Molybdenite - MoS2) for energy applications and green hydrogen production, it added.

The Eni Awards 2020 will be presented on October 14, 2021 during an official ceremony at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, to be attended by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021